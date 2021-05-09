ICHI Trading 25.4% Higher Over Last Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.94 or 0.00025711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $43.25 million and $148,689.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00069129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.00249745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.33 or 0.01198372 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00031014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.38 or 0.00771652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,892.94 or 0.99633204 BTC.

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,894,729 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

