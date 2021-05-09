ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,300 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,649,000 after acquiring an additional 190,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.24.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $483.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 136.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.29 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.49.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

