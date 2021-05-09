ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,500 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP stock opened at $444.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.76 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

