ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 17,400 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. SAP comprises about 3.6% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in SAP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 1,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $141.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.04. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

