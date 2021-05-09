ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 27,000 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $14,328,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,559,000 after purchasing an additional 419,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 172.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 105,229 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 18.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 491,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 75,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMC opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $31.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

