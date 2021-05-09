ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 78,600 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the quarter. The Western Union makes up 2.1% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WU. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $25.11 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

In related news, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

