ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 103.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,011 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,725,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $98,181,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 792.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after buying an additional 715,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 678,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after buying an additional 401,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $82.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

