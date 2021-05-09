ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Increases Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for about 2.3% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

