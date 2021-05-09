ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Invests $2.49 Million in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $750,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,760,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL opened at $399.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $432.30 and its 200 day moving average is $429.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.