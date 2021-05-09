ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Invests $7.08 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 132,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,079,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 3.6% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned approximately 9.46% of ConocoPhillips at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $39,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

