ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,488 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $1,501,338.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $304,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,148,273 shares of company stock worth $139,770,441 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $72.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87. The stock has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

