ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 10,600 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.6% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:MO opened at $49.95 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

