ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,840 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 2.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 474.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total value of $1,152,379.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,575,262.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,299,306. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $216.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.