ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 2.4% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 246.7% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 96,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 68,672 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.54 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.