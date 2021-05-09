ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 18,170 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,398 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,170 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 130,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 483,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 251,900 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 39,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,104,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $57,860,000 after purchasing an additional 24,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.