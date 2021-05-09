Idena (IDNA) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $5,278.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00070414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00252121 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $700.79 or 0.01192378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 68,597,001 coins and its circulating supply is 43,116,901 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.