Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Announces Earnings Results

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. Identiv updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. 971,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,785. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. Identiv has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.28 million, a PE ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVE. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Identiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

