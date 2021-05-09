IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $482.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,267 shares of company stock worth $11,914,023. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $544.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $513.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.76. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $280.53 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.82, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.