Idle (IDLE) One Day Volume Hits $522,476.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Idle has a market cap of $19.06 million and approximately $522,476.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $14.42 or 0.00024539 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00070414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00252121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $700.79 or 0.01192378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00030987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.14 or 0.00771020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,629.08 or 0.99756616 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

