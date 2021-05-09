iExec RLC Price Tops $10.27 on Major Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 78% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 201.4% against the dollar. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for $10.27 or 0.00017498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $822.71 million and $2.64 billion worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00087907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00066752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00104870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.11 or 0.00786998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.87 or 0.09019146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048750 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

