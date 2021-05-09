IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

