IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.1% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Shares of LMT opened at $390.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

