IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $881,906,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

INTU opened at $401.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.91 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.43 and its 200 day moving average is $378.04. The stock has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.