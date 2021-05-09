IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

NASDAQ FB opened at $319.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.69. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

