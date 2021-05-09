Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,289 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.92 and a 12-month high of $144.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

