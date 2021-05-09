IG Gold (IGG) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $14.68 million and $402,023.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 38% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00084945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.29 or 0.00250962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.58 or 0.00197168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

