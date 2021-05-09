Illuvium (ILV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $66.58 or 0.00112155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $39.00 million and $1.49 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00249648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $689.95 or 0.01162184 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00030783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.67 or 0.00757436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,238.42 or 0.99783492 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,772 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.