imbrex (REX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $398.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. imbrex has a market capitalization of $189,124.05 and $398.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get imbrex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00087694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00066470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.25 or 0.00794713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00105137 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00049918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,371.81 or 0.09058986 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.