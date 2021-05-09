Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. Immersion has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $243.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.
IMMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.
Immersion Company Profile
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
