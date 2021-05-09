Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. Immersion has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $243.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Immersion alerts:

IMMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 496,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $6,349,576.86. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 943,689 shares of company stock worth $11,648,497. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.