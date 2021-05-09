InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13).

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

INM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 30,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

