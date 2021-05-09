Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises updated its FY21 guidance to $6.60-6.80 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 6.600-6.600 EPS.

Shares of NSIT traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,202. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $104.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

