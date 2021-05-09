Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises updated its FY21 guidance to $6.60-6.80 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 6.600-6.600 EPS.
Shares of NSIT traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,202. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $104.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83.
In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.
