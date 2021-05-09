Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Releases Earnings Results

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

INSM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. 672,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,006. Insmed has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

In other Insmed news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,306 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

