Inspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.6% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

VGIT opened at $67.80 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

