InsurAce (INSUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.89 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for about $5.07 or 0.00008622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $40.89 million and $2.72 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InsurAce alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00070414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00252121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $700.79 or 0.01192378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00030987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.14 or 0.00771020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,629.08 or 0.99756616 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.