Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,674 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.56. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

