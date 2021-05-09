Intelligent Trading Foundation Price Up 23% Over Last 7 Days (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market cap of $34,646.95 and $52,062.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00087539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00067230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00104484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.85 or 0.00786196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.05 or 0.08929535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00047789 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . The official website for Intelligent Trading Foundation is intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Trading

