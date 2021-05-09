Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $612.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will post $612.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $614.30 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $539.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.60. 868,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,015. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $64,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $1,628,190.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,016,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,045,492.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,077,549 shares of company stock worth $80,707,141 in the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after acquiring an additional 268,094 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 146,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,195.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 210,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 194,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

