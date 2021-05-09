International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $145.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

