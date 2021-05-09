International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th.

Get International Money Express alerts:

IMXI opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $554.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.