International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

INSW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. 345,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,323. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

INSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

