Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 415,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 193,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $80.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $74.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

