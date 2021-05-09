Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $234.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.57. The stock has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

