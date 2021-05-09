Intrua Financial LLC Buys 23,299 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 188.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after buying an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. The company has a market cap of $264.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

