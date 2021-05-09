Intrua Financial LLC Buys Shares of 55,873 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

