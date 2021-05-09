Intrua Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC owned 1.62% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after buying an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after buying an additional 2,966,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after buying an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

NYSE COP opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

