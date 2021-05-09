Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 3,814 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 41,734 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,383,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

