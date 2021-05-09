Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 615 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing stock opened at $235.47 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.70 and its 200 day moving average is $217.24. The company has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

