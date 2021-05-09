Intrua Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.9% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

IWB opened at $237.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $152.40 and a one year high of $238.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.08.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

