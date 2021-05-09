Intrua Financial LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.