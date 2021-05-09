Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) is MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,408 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.32% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. 55,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,657. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

